Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.