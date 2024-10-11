Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $247.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.16. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $260.55.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,599 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.