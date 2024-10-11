Populous One Day Volume Hits $62,469.41 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Populous has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $62,469.41 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

