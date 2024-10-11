Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.0 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.