Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

TMO traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.15. 805,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,389. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

