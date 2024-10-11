Perpetual Ltd Sells 51,700 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.06% of Primo Water worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

