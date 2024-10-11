Perpetual Ltd Sells 45,200 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Golar LNG worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

