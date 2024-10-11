Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,111.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $833.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $845.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.19. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $329.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

