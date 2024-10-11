Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Czech National Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 19,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.