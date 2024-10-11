Perpetual Ltd Has $3.35 Million Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,231 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.47% of Herbalife worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,800 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Herbalife by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Herbalife by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 500,876 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the period.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

