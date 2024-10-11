Perpetual Ltd Has $2.26 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $336.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

