Perpetual Ltd Buys 4,934 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferguson by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after buying an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,723,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ferguson by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,489,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

