Perpetual Ltd Acquires 13,504 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.