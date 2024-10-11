Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 5,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 801,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

