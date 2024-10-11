PENN Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 41,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 19,292 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

