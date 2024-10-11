Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $32,541,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,223,000 after buying an additional 370,234 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.