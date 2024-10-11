PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.47.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.66. 2,099,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,807,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

