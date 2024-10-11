Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 1,495 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,161 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

