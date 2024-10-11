Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.