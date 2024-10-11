Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $279,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

FTEC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,887. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $181.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.10.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

