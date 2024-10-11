OppFi Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OppFi in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

