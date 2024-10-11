Oasys Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Oasys has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $98.29 million and $1.25 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,933,874,933 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,929,417,129.990447 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03273168 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,558,837.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

