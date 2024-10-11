Niza Global (NIZA) Price Hits $0.0001

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $18,338.21 and approximately $168,239.27 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00257009 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,920,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00005673 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $125,502.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

