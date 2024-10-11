Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 21.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,573 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 3,446.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVRO opened at $4.61 on Friday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

