Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $730.68 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $684.42 and its 200-day moving average is $650.52. The stock has a market cap of $313.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

