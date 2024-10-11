MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,036.84 ($13.57) and traded as low as GBX 986 ($12.90). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 990 ($12.96), with a volume of 5,455 shares.

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £160.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,033.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 996.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

Insider Activity at MS INTERNATIONAL

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.53), for a total transaction of £101,975.70 ($133,458.58). In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.53), for a total transaction of £101,975.70 ($133,458.58). Also, insider Michael J. Bell acquired 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £19,988.47 ($26,159.49). 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.