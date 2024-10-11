Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 398,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 138,324 shares.The stock last traded at $20.13 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after buying an additional 250,167 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

