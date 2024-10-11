MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $9,186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,765.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

