Moller Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $580.47. The firm has a market cap of $499.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $559.11 and a 200 day moving average of $542.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

