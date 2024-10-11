Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 965 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,570,000 after purchasing an additional 174,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $65.71 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

