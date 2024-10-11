Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 101 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $369.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $233.81 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

