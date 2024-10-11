Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.