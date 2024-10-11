Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 14,607 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.