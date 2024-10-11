Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

MFG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 234,972 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

