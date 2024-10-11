Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %
MFG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.63.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
