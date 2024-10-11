MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIND remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

