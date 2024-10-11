McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $345.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

