McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $304.04 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.44%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.