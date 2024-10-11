Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,537 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.30.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.94.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

