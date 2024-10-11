Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.62. 8,904,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,215,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

