Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in September

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of MALJF stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

