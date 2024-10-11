LyondellBasell Industries Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

