LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

LIQT stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

