Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 5,288 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 605,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,631.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $397,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $375,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LEGH. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEGH

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.