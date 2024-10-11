Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 5,288 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 605,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,631.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.
- On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.
- On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.
- On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.
- On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
LEGH stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $397,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $375,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on LEGH. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LEGH
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.