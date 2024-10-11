KOK Trading Up 105.5% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 105.5% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $343,930.32 and approximately $98,634.04 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,345.97 or 1.00010281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0006907 USD and is up 7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $98,734.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

