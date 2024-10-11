Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 620,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.