Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kadant were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,482,000 after acquiring an additional 306,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $92,993,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Trading Down 0.6 %

KAI opened at $320.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.21 and a 52 week high of $363.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

