JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price to $24.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,626,000 after acquiring an additional 674,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,687,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 107.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

