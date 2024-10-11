JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $100.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

GILD opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

