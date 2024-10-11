JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of JELD opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $4,631,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $6,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.