iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYE stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

